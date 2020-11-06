Dit is een test
Sport widgets
Hier een stukje tekst[sportwidgets:<div class="regioexchange-styled" style="background-image: url('https://img.rtvoost.nl/achtergronden/widgets/FC-Twente.jpg');background-size:cover;border:solid 2px #9B172E;max-width:770px;width:100%;box-sizing:border-box;"><h2 style="color: #fff;margin: 0;padding: 0 0 0 10px;">FC Twente</h2><a href="https://www.rtvoost.nl/sport/uitslagen-en-standen#!/klasse/2945" target="_blank" style="display: block;color: #000;padding: 4px 10px 4px 10px;text-decoration: none;background: linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255,255,255,1) 10%, rgba(255,255,255,0));">Bekijk hier de uitslagen, stand en het programma in de eredivisie</a><a href="https://www.rtvoost.nl/sport/statistieken#!/team/25/20/all/FC%20Twente" target="_blank" style="display: block;color: #000;padding: 4px 10px 4px 10px;text-decoration: none;background: linear-gradient(to right, rgba(255,255,255,1), rgba(255,255,255,0));">En hier de statistieken van de spelers</a></div>]