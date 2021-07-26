Kimmann loopt scheurtje in knieschijf op door botsing met official
De BMX'er uit Lutten knalde tijdens een trainingsrondje op de baan vol tegen een official op. Hij liet eerder via twitter weten dat hij last heeft van zijn knie. Nu blijkt dus dat hij een scheur in zijn knieschijf heeft.
Toch starten
De Luttenaar wil vooralsnog wel van start gaan donderdag tijdens zijn laatste race. De 25-jarige topsporter en voormalig wereldkampioen gaat zich na de Olympische Spelen storten op een ander avontuur.
So this is what happened today. 💣 Hit an official that wanted to cross the 2nd straight. Hope the official is O.K. My knee is sore, but will do my best to be ready for Thursday! Thanks everyone for the messages, appreciate it! ❤️