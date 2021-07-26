maandag 26 juli 2021, 18:38

Kimmann loopt scheurtje in knieschijf op door botsing met official

BMX'er Niek Kimmann heeft bij zijn botsing eerder vandaag tijdens een trainingsrondje een scheurtje in zijn knieschijf opgelopen. Dat melden verschillende media.

De BMX'er uit Lutten knalde tijdens een trainingsrondje op de baan vol tegen een official op. Hij liet eerder via twitter weten dat hij last heeft van zijn knie. Nu blijkt dus dat hij een scheur in zijn knieschijf heeft.

Toch starten

De Luttenaar wil vooralsnog wel van start gaan donderdag tijdens zijn laatste race. De 25-jarige topsporter en voormalig wereldkampioen gaat zich na de Olympische Spelen storten op een ander avontuur.

