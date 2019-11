Wielrenner Wouter Wippert zet punt achter loopbaan

Its been a blast over the last years! Lots of incredible people I got to meet and work with. Emotional challenges for the good and bad moments on the bike. Days of suffering I will never forget and days of teamwork and success that I always will remember with a big smile. Its been a great adventure with a lot of life lessons learned. Without an option for 2020 to keep pushing the limits unfortunately my cycling story will come to an end, and the last pages were written without knowing they were the last ones. Here to some cool moments during my time on two wheels. -> One of the hardest & epic races @parisroubaixcourse some fast decents. A few of many cool teammates over the years! A focussed look 👀 and ofcourse some sprint fun! #itsawrap