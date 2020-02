Optreden metal-zangeres in Zwolse kerk afgelast: "Niets met uiterlijk te maken"

Dear friends,Your response to my Anneke Goes To Church Tour has been great and two shows have already sold out. I am sad to let you know I won’t be able to perform at Dominicanenkerk in Zwolle.The Dominicanenkerk Zwolle community has voiced their disapproval and wanted my performance to be canceled, unless I would fulfil certain conditions, such as changing my appearance and set list. I respect the church community and their beliefs, but sincerity and staying true to myself is really important to me and this is not possible under these circumstances.I am thankful that we have been able to relocate the concert to Academiehuis de Grote Kerk in Zwolle. Purchased tickets remain valid for this new location.Spreading love and making connections has always been one of my goals and that’s what I will keep doing.Anneke XxX